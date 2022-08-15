Callan Capital LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.14. 3,274,966 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.