Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

