Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.79.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
