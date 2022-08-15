CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.65.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.97. CAE has a one year low of C$25.53 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million. Research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

