Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s 8th Largest Position

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Cadiz makes up 0.5% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.89% of Cadiz worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 1,801.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 338,801 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Stock Up 2.1 %

CDZI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 4,114.24%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CDZI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

