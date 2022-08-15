Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Cadence Design Systems worth $283,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 542,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 189,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.95. 38,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,821. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

