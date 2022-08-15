Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE CBT traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $75.31. 187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,663. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 61.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

