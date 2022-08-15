Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.82. 155,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,872. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

