Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 1.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

