Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $233.80.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

