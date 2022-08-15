Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 3,057 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,535,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.41. 230,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

