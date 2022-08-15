Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,606 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.06. 14,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.54.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

