Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roper Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.96. 1,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,021. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.01.
Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Roper Technologies Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.