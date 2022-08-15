Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.96. 1,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,021. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.01.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

