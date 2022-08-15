Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $30.76 Million Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Cass Information Systems comprises about 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 6.10% of Cass Information Systems worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 235,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CASS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. 924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,876. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.