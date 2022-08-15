Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,181 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,537. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

