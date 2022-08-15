Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 3,144 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $25,860,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

ABBV traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $141.17. 88,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,582. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average is $150.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

