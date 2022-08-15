Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 23,280 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

