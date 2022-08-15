Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. 1,588,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

