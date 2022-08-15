Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 59,354 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,762,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,416,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $131.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

