Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,602. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.98.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.