Buckingham Strategic Partners Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,774,000 after buying an additional 325,676 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,402,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.89. 1,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.