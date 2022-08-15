Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $1.76 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America Stock Performance
NYSE BAC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.92. 373,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,731,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
