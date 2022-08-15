Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $35,101,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 385,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477,059. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

