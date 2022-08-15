Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 52,623 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,623 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22.

