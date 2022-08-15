BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.43. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.41.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSQUARE Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

