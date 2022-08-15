Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $17.97

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.48 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -97.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

