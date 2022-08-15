Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $17.97

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.97.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.48 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.