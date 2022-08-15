Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock traded up $13.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. 977,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.