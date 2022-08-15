Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.
BR stock traded up $13.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. 977,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.26%.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.
