British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.0 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.42. 1,477,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,485. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

