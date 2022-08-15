Bread Reaches Market Cap of $950,988.71 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Bread has traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $950,988.71 and $54,423.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

