Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Cut to Underperform at Scotiabank

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.
Braskem Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of BAK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,221. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Braskem has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.