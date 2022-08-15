Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Cut to Underperform at Scotiabank

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BAK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,221. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Braskem has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 51.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.