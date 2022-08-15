Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Cut to “Sector Underperform” at Howard Weil

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Howard Weil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Braskem Stock Performance

BAK stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Braskem has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

