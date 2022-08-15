BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BP from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BP from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.93.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. BP has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in BP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

