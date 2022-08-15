Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Boxed Stock Up 6.6 %

BOXD stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Boxed has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.17).

In other news, Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at $926,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Pearson acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 520,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,648.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Pearson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,310.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Boxed during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxed by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxed during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

