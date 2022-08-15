Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Boot Barn Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.54. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

