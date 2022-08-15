BonusCloud Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,091.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $907,991.27 and approximately $31,091.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,112.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065856 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

