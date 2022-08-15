Blue Apron Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the typical volume of 3,706 call options.

Insider Transactions at Blue Apron

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Apron Trading Up 17.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -2.80.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

