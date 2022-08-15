Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 69,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,331,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

