BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $745.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $638.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

