Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Mountain Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BMAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

