BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $635,228.77 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $635,228.77 and approximately $1,868.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,212.57 or 0.99794656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00047356 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00026103 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

