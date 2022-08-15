BiShares (BISON) Reaches Market Cap of $14,528.89

BiShares (BISON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BiShares has a total market capitalization of $14,528.89 and approximately $43.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BiShares has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013750 BTC.
BiShares Coin Profile
BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BiShares
Receive News & Updates for BiShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.