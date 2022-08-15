Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

TSE BDT opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.46. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

