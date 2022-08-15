BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $437.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

