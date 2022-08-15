BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Buys 26,350 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BioAtla Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 1,659,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,196. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioAtla (BCAB)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.