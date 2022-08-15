BiFi Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $213,004.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00114824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00254385 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00033800 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000311 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

