Berenberg Bank Cuts M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 260

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 230.83 ($2.79).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

LON MNG opened at GBX 219 ($2.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7,300.00. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.54.

M&G Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is 611.00%.

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). In related news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05).

M&G Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.