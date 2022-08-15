Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 740

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.71.

OTCMKTS BZLYF traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

