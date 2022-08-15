Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. 166,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

