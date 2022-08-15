Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,286 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Investec cut shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Trading Up 0.3 %

National Grid Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,035. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

