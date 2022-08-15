Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,667 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,138,926. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

