Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,579 Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. 1,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.